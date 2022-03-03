Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County Commission to select interim senator for Katrina Robinson’s seat

Katrina Robinson
Katrina Robinson
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a special Shelby County Commission meeting Thursday to name an interim Tennessee state senator to fill Katrina Robinson’s spot representing Memphis.

Six candidates have applied for the position.

The person selected by the Shelby County Commission as interim senator will serve until the Nov. 8 election later this year.

The seat opened after Robinson was expelled by the Senate last month after a jury convicted her of four counts of wire fraud.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Tipton County man dead after boat capsizes in Hatchie River

Latest News

Truth in sentencing
Tennessee Speaker in Memphis to push ‘first of its kind’ sentencing bill
London Lamar
Rep. London Lamar appointed to fill Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat
Mississippi House passes anti-critical race theory bill
Mississippi House passes anti-critical race theory bill, sending it to the Governor
Mississippi House passes anti-critical race theory bill, sending it to the Governor
State leaders made their way to Memphis to make a push for stricter sentencing laws. A bill...
Tennessee Speaker in Memphis to push ‘first of its kind’ sentencing bill