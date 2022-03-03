Shelby County Commission to select interim senator for Katrina Robinson’s seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be a special Shelby County Commission meeting Thursday to name an interim Tennessee state senator to fill Katrina Robinson’s spot representing Memphis.

Six candidates have applied for the position.

The person selected by the Shelby County Commission as interim senator will serve until the Nov. 8 election later this year.

The seat opened after Robinson was expelled by the Senate last month after a jury convicted her of four counts of wire fraud.

