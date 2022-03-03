Police: Two shot, both in non-critical condition
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue Wednesday evening.
Officers say they found two people shot and they were both taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No further details have been provided at this time.
