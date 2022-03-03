Police: Two shot, both in non-critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers say they found two people shot and they were both taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No further details have been provided at this time.

