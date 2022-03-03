Advertisement

Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say three children were rushed to the hospital Thursday after a shooting near a Memphis library.

Officers are still on the scene outside Whitehaven Branch Library on East Raines and Millbranch Road.

A police spokesperson tells Action News 5 two of the victims were in critical condition when taken to hospital. All three were rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

Only one victim is listed as critical Thursday afternoon, police say, while the other two are stable. All three victims are boys.

Police say the suspect is known to the victims but is not yet in custody.

The victims’ families have been notified.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at a nearby middle school. Robert Church Elementary were placed on a brief lockdown and are now being dismissed as usual.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

