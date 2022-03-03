New grocery store opens in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in downtown Memphis now have another location to grab their groceries from. The shelves are stocked and ready to go.

South Point Grocery located at 136 Webster between South Main and 2nd Street is now open!

The store will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We attached a gallery to show you what the inside of the store looks like.

