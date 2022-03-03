Advertise with Us
More sunshine and above average temperatures through Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds turning northwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 40s tonight with a clear sky. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun will give way to some afternoon clouds, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks mostly dry with clouds. A few showers or a stray storm can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but it will be mainly windy and warm. A passing shower or storm is possible into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday along the main cold front. A few could be strong with gusty wind. Temperatures will start in the 60s and fall into the 50s Monday afternoon. It will remain dry and chilly through Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

