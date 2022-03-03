More sunshine and above average temperatures through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds turning northwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 40s tonight with a clear sky. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun will give way to some afternoon clouds, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks mostly dry with clouds. A few showers or a stray storm can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but it will be mainly windy and warm. A passing shower or storm is possible into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday along the main cold front. A few could be strong with gusty wind. Temperatures will start in the 60s and fall into the 50s Monday afternoon. It will remain dry and chilly through Thursday.

