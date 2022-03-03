Mojo hits transfer portal from Tiger football
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tough blow for the Memphis Tigers Football Team.
Senior Defensive Lineman Morris Joseph, Jr. entered the transfer portal.
Mojo had 38 tackles, including 4.5 tackles, for loss and a sack last season.
He started nine of 10 games. In his three years at Memphis, Joseph had more starts than any other D-Lineman.
