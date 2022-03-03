Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball close regular season with victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college basketball season is winding to a close. This is the final week of the regular season

The Memphis Tigers Women’s team closed out at home in a key American Athletic Conference Contest at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse against East Carolina.

It’s a battle for seeding in next week’s conference tournament.

The Tigers led the Pirates by a full game in the league standings, but ECU jumped Memphis with a win after taking the first game at their place last month.

Alana Davis did work inside for Memphis. The senior led the way for the Tigers with 18 points and nine rebounds as the University of Memphis took an early lead.

But East Carolina battled back.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were up by two.

ECU took advantage of the zone with a three from the corner.

The pirates took a one-point lead 53-52.

With under 30 seconds left, defense time as Maya Stovall got the deflection.

Stovall got it to Emani Jefferson on the run out who missed the runner, but senior Jamirah Shutes was fouled on the offensive rebound.

The crowd went crazy as Shutes hit two free throws for a one-point lead.

As time ran out, Thompson was on the drive but drove right into Jefferson who drew the charge. Two more free throws sealed the deal\.

Tigers got the victory in their final home game, 56-53.

Tigers end the regular season 15-11. Next up is the AAC Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas next week.

