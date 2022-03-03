Advertise with Us
Makeda’s Homemade Cookies will not reopen flagship location

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Out of respect for the memory of Young Dolph, the owners of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies say they will not return to their flagship store on Airways Boulevard.

The rapper was shot and killed at the local bakery in November 2021.

Last night, bakery owners Maurice and Pamela Hill confirm the location in the strip mall, where fans put up a memorial for the Memphis rapper, would soon be removed.

The Hills say they prayed about whether to reopen their Airways location and decided tonight they will not return to that location.

They will keep their location open at 301 Jefferson Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

