Local lawmaker calls some gun crimes in Memphis, ‘Community Terrorism,’ wants tougher penalties for criminals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One local lawmaker says it’s time to call some of the violent crimes happening in Memphis what it is, community terrorism.

State Representative G. A. Hardaway says that is the exact language he’s adding to the bill that looks to toughen up reckless endangerment charges.

Hardaway says House Bill 1321 was inspired by the high number of children that were shot last year, often times the suspects are members of gangs.

Earlier last month, shots fired at a Doris Avenue home struck and injured a 7-year-old playing inside.

Tuesday, Memphis Police arrested 19-year-old Larriel Gill.

He’s no stranger authorities, they say Gill has ties to a local gang.

It’s cases like this that inspired House Bill 1321.

“Indiscriminate shooting which is nothing more than an effort by criminal gangs who are terrorizing the community by intimidation and trying to instill fear so they can control that area,” said Hardaway.

Hardaway is pushing through a bill that would expand the penalties of reckless endangerment to include an act of community terrorism.

“Terrorism as is defined as on the national and international stages is about using intimidation to instill fear in a population,” said Hardaway

Hardaway says acts such as drive-by shootings like the one that injured 7-year-old Legend Johnson is the focus of the bill.

HB 1321 would make Reckless endangerment charges a Class C felony and revoke licenses for up to 5 years from the date of conviction.

Addressing shooting out of vehicles and other violent crime is an issue in Shelby County.

Governor Bill Lee announced this week that he’s adding 20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to help with staffing shortages in the area.

Lee says it’s a part of a new crime prevention plan.

Hardaway applauds the plan, but says more needs to be done.

“To not only have the increase in manpower but to have additional technology that is available to THP that may not be available to our local folks. So yes it’s a step in the right direction but I would caution the Governor and the mayors that just adding more officers to the streets only addresses a certain category of crime,” said Hardaway.

Hardaway says lowering poverty and providing more economic opportunities is the best way to lower crime in a community with skyrocketing violent crime numbers.

Hardaway’s bill was sent back to the criminal justice subcommittee Wednesday due to language about community terrorism being omitted from original bill.

Hardaway calls it a technicality, the bill does have bi-partisan support and says he thinks it will have no issue passing in the full house.

