Levitt Shell gets new name with historic meaning

Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell
Levitt Shell changed to Overton Park Shell(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rare gem in a unique city full of personality that is how the band shell at Overton Park is described.

Now, Levitt Shell has a new name.

Going back to its roots, the shell will now go by the name Overton Park Shell.

Twenty-seven band shells were built in 1936 under President Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.

Since then famous artists have taken the stage including Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Leaders say the name change is a new start for the shell.

“We believe this time in the shells history shows a new era,” said Evan Collins, Overton Park Shell Board of Directors President. “One that is marked with inclusivity and equity. It is also focused on the future of Memphis. The shell it not just Memphis’ history but also the future of Memphis as well.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says part of Memphis’ legacy and heritage is music and bringing people together and that is exactly what the Overton Park Shell is about.

