Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Lawmakers push for ban on Russian oil and gas imports

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is facing calls from lawmakers to sanction Russian energy exports, as the conflict continues to develop in Ukraine.

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said during an interview Tuesday, President Biden is considering “additional steps” to shore up oil. She noted he does not want to “impact Americans with higher energy and gas prices.”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pressuring the administration to act.

Calling for American Energy Independence, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-K.S.) is sponsoring a bill urging Biden to ban the U.S purchase of Russian oil.

“The number one sanction the president could put on Vladimir Putin is embargoed oil from Russia,” said Marshall. “If the if the European Union and America get together and say, look, no more oil from Russia, that’s what’s going to financially break him and stop this war right now.”

Progressive Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) rolled out his own legislation on the topic. His ‘Severing Putin’s Immense Gains from Oil Transfers (SPIGOT) Act’ also aims to impose Russian oil sanctions. He claims there is a “global addiction to oil” and instead wants to see a commitment to clean energy alternatives.

According to American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers though, oil is a global commodity, and every barrel will find a home.

“That oil will probably find its way into Asian markets or elsewhere in the world,” said Sommers.

Sommers says American companies are already choosing not to import from Russia in opposition to the war.

“I think a lot of what the president may be talking about now is happening voluntarily,” he said.

President Biden has warned the global economic pressure on Russia could end up hurting American consumers, especially at the gas pump.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

She’s ready for a new role. Former State Representative London Lamar is now appointed Senator...
Lamar to be sworn in as District 33 Senator next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Sen. Brian Kelsey not running for reelection
Truth in sentencing
Tennessee Speaker in Memphis to push ‘first of its kind’ sentencing bill
London Lamar
Rep. London Lamar appointed to fill Katrina Robinson’s Senate seat