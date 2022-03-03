Hours of testimony heard for bill banning ‘obscene’ books, bill advances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Books got emotions high at the Tennessee Statehouse Wednesday. For the second week in a row, state representatives heard from many parents in support and against a bill that would ban books from school libraries deemed pornographic or obscene.

House Bill 1944 aims to amend current state code on obscene materials harmful to minors to include banning certain books from school libraries.

Parents, grandparents, authors, pastors and librarians who spoke in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Wednesday had differing opinions of House Bill 1944.

“This is a gross overreach of state government and nothing less than micromanagement of school boards, teachers, superintendents, principals and librarians,” President of the Tennessee Library Association Sharon Edwards said.

“Never in history should a school funded library play a role in desensitizing by providing them porn,” Parent Elizabeth Storie said.

While opinions differed, all were passionate in their stance.

“People are stealing the innocence of children,” Grandparent Victoria Jackson said.

“As Americans we are weary of government intrusion even in our bookshelves,” Author Andrew Maraness said.

The bill sponsored by Republican Representative Scott Cepicky amends state code on obscene material harmful to minors.

Currently it says there’s an exception of the obscene material if possessed by someone with a scientific or educational justification. The bill amends that to say the exception does not include local education agencies or LEAs like public schools.

According to state code “Harmful to minors” means that quality of any description or representation, in whatever form, of nudity, sexual excitement, sexual conduct, excess violence or sadomasochistic abuse when the matter or performance:

(A) Would be found by the average person applying contemporary community standards to appeal predominantly to the prurient, shameful or morbid interests of minors;

(B) Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors; and

(C) Taken as whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific values for minors;

Representative G.A. Hardaway of Memphis opposes the bill.

He said the answer isn’t getting rid of the books in question but challenging students and adults to think critically about what’s in the books.

“Do you as a parent, as a responsible adult, want to give guidance to what’s real, what’s bad, what’s real, what’s fantasies,” Hardaway said.

Cepicky said the bill avoids arbitrarily taking books off library shelves by outlining a skeleton system of review.

It allows a book that someone may deem obscene to be taken off the shelf for 30 days while the school board, not the school district, decides if it is obscene or not.

“We can’t think of anybody better who would represent the community standards than the school board of that local LEA who were elected by the people to represent their views,” Cepicky said.

This bill passed the subcommittee and goes to the full Criminal Justice Committee next week.

Many bills tackle education this session. One bill allows for temporary teaching permits to be given to individuals. It was heard in committee Wednesday. A bill that would mandate social studies curriculum included lessons of the ‘virtues of capitalism’ as compared to other political systems like communism and socialism will be heard in committee next week.

