Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The March issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew talks with Editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle, Writer Jon Sparks, and Memphis photographer Houston Cofield about the cover story, “The Mind’s Eye.”

It features Houston Cofield, a Memphis photographer, as he shares the evolution of his photography and how he is using his craft to process trauma and pave a way for healing.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

