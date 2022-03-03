Here’s what’s inside the March issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The March issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew talks with Editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle, Writer Jon Sparks, and Memphis photographer Houston Cofield about the cover story, “The Mind’s Eye.”

It features Houston Cofield, a Memphis photographer, as he shares the evolution of his photography and how he is using his craft to process trauma and pave a way for healing.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.