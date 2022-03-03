Advertise with Us
Google releases new data on in-demand careers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More people are quitting their jobs than ever before.

In fact, the number of people voluntarily leaving their job recently hit an all-time high with over 47-million resignations in 2021.

Google Trends Expert Alex Joseph joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about newly released data on the in-demand careers in the Mid-South.

He also talked about search trends to understand today’s in-demand careers, training programs, and more.

Watch to full interview in the video player above.

