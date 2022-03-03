Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Garth Brooks heads to Nashville March 16

Tickets go sale March 4 at 10 a.m.
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Garth Brooks is set to take the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday, April 16th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m.

This will be Garth’s final Stadium Tour stop in Nashville and the only Stadium Tour stop in Tennessee and Kentucky.

It comes after his 2021 performance at Nissan Stadium had to be cancelled minutes before the show due to inclement weather.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Garth Brooks at the Digital Desk to talk about what fans can expect.

Click here to purchase tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or go through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. You can join the waiting room at 9 a.m. for a chance to be the first in line.

No tickets will be sold at the venue box office on March 4.

You can join the waiting room at 9 a.m. for a chance to be the first in line.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

She’s ready for a new role. Former State Representative London Lamar is now appointed Senator...
Lamar to be sworn in as District 33 Senator next week
Javontay Paige
Man taken into custody in connection to three children shot outside Memphis library
Mid-South Red Cross sends 30,000 food and hygiene parcels to Ukrainians
Mid-South Red Cross sends 30,000 food and hygiene parcels to Ukrainians
Arrest made in shooting of three teens outside Memphis library
Arrest made in shooting of three teens outside Memphis library
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week
London Lamar to be sworn into Tennessee Senate seat next week