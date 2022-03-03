Garth Brooks heads to Nashville March 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Garth Brooks is set to take the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday, April 16th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m.

This will be Garth’s final Stadium Tour stop in Nashville and the only Stadium Tour stop in Tennessee and Kentucky.

It comes after his 2021 performance at Nissan Stadium had to be cancelled minutes before the show due to inclement weather.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Garth Brooks at the Digital Desk to talk about what fans can expect.

Click here to purchase tickets. You can also call Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or go through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone. You can join the waiting room at 9 a.m. for a chance to be the first in line.

No tickets will be sold at the venue box office on March 4.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

