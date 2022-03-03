Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. (Source: KPIX/Pizza Guys/CNN)
By Katie Nielsen
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPIX) - A man was caught on camera stealing money out of a California pizza restaurant’s tip jar Monday and trying to use it to buy a meal.

The man is seen walking into the Pizza Guy’s shop in Livermore and starts looking around. Restaurant manager Lori Nguyen says she was the only one working that afternoon and had run to use the restroom, leaving the front of the store unattended.

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. When Nguyen returned to the counter, the man asked her if the shop sold pizza by the slice. She told him they didn’t, and the man walked out of the store.

Nguyen said she felt something was off and went to check the security footage. That’s when saw the man stealing from the tip jar.

Nguyen said the man only stole about $15 or $20, but it isn’t about the amount.

“The tips might not be a lot, as far as amount wise, but it’s the feeling that you can’t shake,” Nguyen said. “That violation, feeling that something of yours got taken away.”

While she doesn’t necessarily want the man arrested, Nguyen just wants the man to know how much this hurt the staff and hopes he doesn’t do it again.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: One shout outside of Whitehaven Branch Library
Police: 3 children shot near Memphis library
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home for three Ukrainian girls
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home to three Ukrainian girls
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter