Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk virtually Thursday in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeda’s Homemade Cookies will not reopen flagship location
Makeda’s Homemade Cookies will not reopen flagship location
Tyler McMillion
TN father charged in death of his 4-year-old child
Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented...
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston
Ladarrius Perry
Teen indicted after shooting, killing woman
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

Latest News

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate
The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening....
NYPD investigates assaults on Asian women
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
Aerials of I-95 accidents
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others