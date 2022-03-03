Advertise with Us
Aldama shines in Hustle win at OKC

Santi Aldama - Memphis Hustle
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle has some matinee action Wednesday at Oklahoma City against the OKC Blue.

The NBA Grizzlies G-League affiliate is proving to be a proving ground for Griz Rookie Big Man Santi Aldama.

Aldama, who signed a two-way contract with Memphis after being drafted with the last pick of the first round, is settling into a groove with his game as a finesse center who can shoot the three. 

Aldama with 25 points and eight rebounds Wednesday as the Hustle beat the Blue.

Final score 114-109.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

