Aldama shines in Hustle win at OKC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle has some matinee action Wednesday at Oklahoma City against the OKC Blue.

The NBA Grizzlies G-League affiliate is proving to be a proving ground for Griz Rookie Big Man Santi Aldama.

Aldama, who signed a two-way contract with Memphis after being drafted with the last pick of the first round, is settling into a groove with his game as a finesse center who can shoot the three.

Aldama with 25 points and eight rebounds Wednesday as the Hustle beat the Blue.

Final score 114-109.

