2020 tornado victims shocked to learn donations never handed out two years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Victims still struggling after tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee in 2020 may not like what the Secretary of State has to say.

News4 Investigates found tens of thousands of donated dollars that haven’t been given to victims two years later. The Secretary of State’s office said there is no deadline for that money to be handed out.

Two years after a tornado tore their house apart, Sam and Tina Brown can’t help but think about where they would be without the help from family and friends.

“It was really hard, and it’s still hard today just thinking about it,” Tina Brown said.

The Browns rebuilt, now in their new house in North Nashville, but it was a financial struggle to get there.

When News4 Investigates told them one area charity still has tens of thousands of dollars available to help people like them, they were shocked.

“I think that they should’ve used it all up. There shouldn’t be money left,” Tina Brown said.

So just how much is left?

United Way of Greater Nashville raised just under $400,000. The agency said there is $31,000 left. United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, which also serves Putnam County, still has more than $50,000 available.

“Quit holding that money. People still need that money,” Germantown resident Richard Grady, who was also affected by the 2020 tornadoes, said.

While the Browns are upset to learn about the extra money, News4 Investigates found out it’s not illegal.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is in charge of making sure that money is spent appropriately.

“Donors have an expectation that the funds that are received by the organizations will be expended in a short amount of time following a disaster,” Shannon Romain, Assistant Director with the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations, said.

Romain said if someone contacted her office, they would “certainly give them information by telling them please contact the charity.”

News4 Investigates contacted United Way of Greater Nashville and United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland and found out if you still need more money, you can ask for it.

“If there are ways that we can continue to help and be supportive, that’s what we’re here for,” Erica Mitchell, Chief Community Impact Officer and Executive Vice President of United Way of Greater Nashville, said.

“Tell me what your needs are. We’ll talk through it and we’ll see what we can do from there. We want to be able to help folks,” John McMillin, President of United Way of Wilson County, said.

The Browns would like to see more done from the state so next time there’s a tragedy, everyone gets the help they need sooner than later.

“They could do a better job and let everybody know,” Tina Brown said.

“I feel like you’re always going to question maybe I can do this, maybe I can do that,” McMillin said.

If you were affected by the 2020 tornadoes and still need help, you can apply again to see if you qualify for additional funds.

Here’s how to apply:

If you live in Nashville, you can call 211.

If you live in Wilson or Putnam counties, email McMillin at John@GivetoUWWC.org

You can also contact the Secretary of State’s Office by calling 1-800-861-7393 or send an email through the website

