17-year-old charged for January shooting

Nickolas Kelley
Nickolas Kelley(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old is being charged for a shooting death on January 12.

According to the affidavit, Nickolas Kelley was at a woman’s house when her ex-boyfriend arrived with two others, including the woman’s sister, and made multiple threats that he was going to kill whoever was in the room with her while banging on her bedroom door.

Kelley then fired shots through a closed door, shooting two people, the ex-boyfriend and the woman’s sister.

The report says when police arrived one woman was found shot to death, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition by a private vehicle. Kelley had fled the scene in his car and refused to stop for police despite flashing lights and sirens.

Kelley is charged with reckless homicide, tampering/fabricating evidence, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

