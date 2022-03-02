Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to be removed

Memorial for rapper Young Dolph
Memorial for rapper Young Dolph(Source: WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - March 17 will mark four months since Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery.

The family that owns Makeda’s Homemade Cookies says the memorial created for Dolph outside of their storefront on Airways Boulevard will soon be removed.

They say Dolph’s family has given them their blessing to take down the memorial but when that will happen remains undecided.

The storefront was immediately boarded up following the shooting on Nov. 17 and soon after, fans loaded the space with flowers, teddy bears, balloons, candles and even a Christmas tree during the holiday season.

We are working to confirm the official date the memorial will be removed.

