TN father charged in death of his 4-year-old child

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Milan, Tennessee man has been arrested by U.S Marshals on murder charges of his 4-year-old child.

Madison County grand jury returned indictments on February 28 for Tyler McMillion on charges of first degree murder, aggravated child neglect, reckless homicide, child neglect and two counts of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

McMillion is accused of leaving his two children, ages four and two unattended in his vehicle in August 2021, which resulted in the death of the 4-year-old.

On the same day the indictments were returned, deputy marshals and task force officers went to a residence in the 6000 block of Graball Drive in Milan and took McMillion into custody.

McMillion is being held at the Madison County Jail.

