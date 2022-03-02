Advertise with Us
Tennessee wins final SEC road game

Basketball
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 13th ranked Tennessee Vols on the road at Georgia Tuesday night.

Vol Point Guard Kennedy Chandler of Memphis showing why his is the SEC Freshman of the Week.Chandler with 16 points.Josiah Jordan James a career-high 23 points.

Tennessee beats Georgia.

Final score 75-68.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

