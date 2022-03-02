Tennessee wins final SEC road game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 13th ranked Tennessee Vols on the road at Georgia Tuesday night.

Vol Point Guard Kennedy Chandler of Memphis showing why his is the SEC Freshman of the Week.Chandler with 16 points.Josiah Jordan James a career-high 23 points.

Tennessee beats Georgia.

Final score 75-68.

