Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee Attorney General investigates mental illness impacts of Tik Tok

Public officials worry about the social media platform’s influence on today’s youth.
Tik Tok generic
Tik Tok generic(CBS46)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced his plans Wednesday to launch a nationwide investigation of the social media platform Tik Tok.

Attorney General Slatery said in his statement his investigation aims to determine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk.

The investigation, according to Attorney General Slatery, focuses on looking into the physical and mental health harms associated with the use of the platform and what Tik Tok knew about those harms.

Attorney General Slatery added that he would also look into the techniques utilized by Tik Tok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

In the past, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13 in May 2021.

Following that investigation, Attorneys General then conducted another research in November 2021 into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

The investigation into Tik Tok is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented...
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Latest News

Memorial held for fallen West Memphis firefighter
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty laid to rest
Books
Hours of testimony heard for bill banning ‘obscene’ books, bill advances
Women and children fleeing the crisis in Ukraine wait in a 14-mile queue in the bitter cold...
Dealing with stress from the Ukraine invasion, two years of pandemic
Silver Alert: TBI searching for missing 83-year-old
Silver Alert: TBI searching for missing 83-year-old
Dealing with the stress of pandemic changes and conflict in Ukraine
Dealing with the stress of pandemic changes and conflict in Ukraine