Tenn. bill proposes grant program to assist new mothers

The program states that TDOH would disperse funds each year to community-based, non-profit organizations.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Tennessee bill would implement a grant program to assist new mothers transition back into the workforce after birth and receive follow-up care.

The bill, HB1971, was first introduced on Jan. 25 and supported by Rep. London Lamar (D - Memphis) and Sen. Heidi Campbell (D - Nashville). If passed, it would require the Tennessee Department of Health would establish and administer the program with the assistance of existing staff members.

The program states that the TDOH would disperse funds each year to community-based, non-profit organizations operating in the top 25 counties with the highest infant and maternal mortality rates.

The funds would provide birth control, provide preventive care for pregnant or postpartum women, improve maternal health outcomes, provide new child support, provide child care services, provide monetary assistance for new mothers and/or assist postpartum mothers transitioning back into the workforce.

According to Tennessee’s website, the proposed bill would cost the state $29,253,600 per year.

Read the filling in full below:

