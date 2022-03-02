Teen indicted after shooting, killing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday a Memphis teen has been indicted on first degree murder charges after the shooting death of a 41-year-old woman in southwest Memphis in 2020.

On December 20, 2020, then 16-year-old Ladarrius Perry is accused of walking up to victim, Tracy McGee, on King Road near Millwood Road and shooting her. Investigators says Perry shot McGee in the neck and back, killing her instantly.

Perry was arrested seven months later in the same area by police. Investigators says he told police he shot the victim because she allegedly had taken a small amount of money from his cousin.

Perry is being held on $450,000 bond at the Shelby County jail.

