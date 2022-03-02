Sunshine & warmer weather this week, storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s sunny and dry again today and the warmer stretch of weather will continue. High temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above average tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70s. It will be partly cloudy on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. However, the best chance for storms will be on Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through the area.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will be likely for the first half of the day Monday. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s on Monday and mid 50s Tuesday. Clouds will linger on Tuesday, but it will stay mostly dry.

