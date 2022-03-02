Silver Alert: TBI searching for missing 83-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Memphis resident Rebecca Seay.

Seay is 5′6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a medical condition that could impair her ability to get home without assistance.

If seen, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.

