Silver Alert: TBI searching for missing 83-year-old
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Memphis resident Rebecca Seay.
Seay is 5′6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a medical condition that could impair her ability to get home without assistance.
If seen, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.
