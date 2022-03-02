Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sen. Hagerty proposes law to reverse President Biden’s energy bill

Senator Hagerty said in a statement that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of oil has risen to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
In this March 23, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and other senators finish voting...
In this March 23, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and other senators finish voting at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced a new bill Tuesday that would reverse President Joe Biden’s shutdown of the American energy sector and return American energy to total production.

Senator Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Banking Committees, joined Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) in introducing the American Energy Independence Act of 2022 to reverse President Biden’s shutdown.

Senator Hagerty said in a statement that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of oil has risen to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

“The Biden Administration’s war on American energy has placed severe burdens on the shoulders of American citizens and led to disastrous national security ramifications across the globe,” said Senator Hagerty. “For the sake of our national and economic security, we must immediately reverse course and re-establish the energy independence created by the previous Administration’s policies, which is exactly what this legislation would do.”

In a tweet, Representative Jim Cooper said that the Biden Administration’s choices are favorable to ensure Putin’s fall from power.

“NATO and our allies must sanction Putin until he bleeds. President Biden has done a good job rallying the free world against Putin. Dictators never succeed for long. We must do all we can to hasten Putin’s fall,” Rep. Cooper said in his tweet.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeda’s Homemade Cookies will not reopen flagship location
Makeda’s Homemade Cookies will not reopen flagship location
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Officer
Tyler McMillion
TN father charged in death of his 4-year-old child
Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented...
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston
Ladarrius Perry
Teen indicted after shooting, killing woman

Latest News

Katrina Robinson
Shelby County Commission to select interim senator for Katrina Robinson’s seat
Makeda's Cookies
Makeda’s Homemade Cookies will not reopen flagship location
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk's Office
Long lines, phone troubles at Shelby County Clerk’s Officer
Local lawmaker proposes bill to combat violent crimes
Local lawmaker calls some gun crimes in Memphis, ‘Community Terrorism,’ wants tougher penalties for criminals
News4 Investigates found tens of thousands of donated dollars that haven’t been given to...
2020 tornado victims shocked to learn donations never handed out two years later