Resolution to restore Mississippi ballot initiative process makes deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi could bring back the ballot initiative process this year giving voters even more of a voice come Election Day.

Lawmakers just made the deadline to push House Concurrent Resolution 39 through over its next hurdle. The next stop for the bill is a conference committee.

The version that passed the House wouldn’t restore a pathway to amending the State Constitution, but it would allow voters to amend statutory law. It will allow the people to take action on an issue when the legislature doesn’t. Some lawmakers feel that the bill should have taken a shorter time to be passed.

“I think that it should have been the first thing that we took up this legislative session, just like we put all of our efforts into a medical marijuana program,” said Sen. Derrick Simmons, Senate Minority Leader. “And so we don’t want to ever not allow our residents in the state of Mississippi to have an opportunity to speak at the ballot box, especially when the legislature fails to do so.”

If passed, the legislation would have a safeguard of two years where lawmakers couldn’t mess with the laws amended by constituents, unless they deemed it an emergency.

Details of the bill are subject to change as it goes to a conference committee for more work. Advocates also say they would like to see both the constitutional and statutory initiative process restored.

