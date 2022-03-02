Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
National Civil Rights Museum nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best History Museums contest

National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum(Source: WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum received a nomination for USA Today’s 10 Best History Museums contest.

It’s among one of 20 museums nominated including, the Tenement Museum in New York, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

“There is no place like the National Civil Rights Museum,” said Faith Morris, the museum’s Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer. “It’s the historic site of the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. It’s the Power of Place where Dr. King’s legacy is preserved. It’s the story of a people, the most comprehensive storytelling of the Civil Rights Movement, and the thousands of men and women who risked their lives to make a critical change. It’s the place where people from all over the world come to learn, remember, engage, and be motivated to make lives better.”

The contest is open to voters until March 14 at 10Best.com.

Winners will be announced on the website on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m.

