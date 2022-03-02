MPD works to curb drag racing, reckless driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some frustrated Memphis City Council members got an update on the struggle to get drag racing and reckless driving under control in the city despite increased patrols.

MPD officials told city council members the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other specialized units have all been brought in to try to curb the drag racing and reckless driving issue.

“As a father of a 9-year-old, if he were to turn 16 years old today, I’m not sure I would give him the keys to a car,” said Memphis City Councilman Ford Canale, who says drag racing incidents are the number one complaints into his office.

“These people driving at horribly fast speeds with modified mufflers, again just terrorizing our city and making our lives absolutely miserable,” said Canale.

Tuesday Memphis Police told Memphis City Council committee members there has been a steady increase in charges and arrests since 2019 when there were 24 drag racing incidents resulting in charges and 589 reckless driving charges.

In 2021 there were 80 drag racing arrests and 810 for reckless driving.

“What we have committed to do is to increase our enforcement just on a regular basis so that people will see that Memphis is a place where there are consequences for illegal drag racing or speeding,” said Police Chief CJ Davis.

Davis said increased patrols and subsequent arrests are partially the reason for the increased numbers.

However, increased patrols and tougher penalties passed by the Tennessee legislature and city of Memphis for drag racing last year have not been enough to get the problem under control.

Chief Davis said technology such as drones and additional cameras may be the key.

“So we have the technology footprint to help us even if we can’t pursue an individual or we lose them to have some level of resolution and an image to be able to go after these individuals,” said Davis.

Davis said they are currently in the talks with the state to add more cameras to highways and testing technology with various vendors to help track down motorists who evade police.

Police pursuits in the city also increased by 109% from 2020 to 2021.

MPD said in those incidents officers are encouraged to only pursue within approved guidelines.

