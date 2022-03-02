Advertise with Us
More sunny and unseasonably warm weather

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect another warm afternoon with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Winds turning northwest at 5 mph. Lows will drop to around 50 Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. However, the best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Sunday night and Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind. High temperatures will dip back into the 50s at the start of next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

