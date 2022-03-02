MLB lockout not over, opening day delayed but Redbirds will play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost like it’s getting to be Past Time for the nation’s pastime. But, you’ll still be able to catch some Minor League Action with the Memphis Redbirds.

Major League Baseball is postponing its March 31 opening day and canceling the first two series of regular-season games.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the decision comes after owners and the MLB Players Association could not reach a deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

The league has said players would need at least four weeks of spring training before the regular season could begin.

The Saint Louis Cardinals’ first two series against Pittsburgh and the Chicago Cubs are now off.

Here in Memphis, the cards AAA affiliate Redbirds released a statement saying their minor league season will go on as planned, despite the major league lockout, and is unaffected by the ongoing situation.

Opening night for the Redbirds is April 5 against the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park.

