Mid-Southerners react to State of the Union address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The war in Ukraine. The economy. Inflation.

Mid-Southerners are worried about many of the same major issues that most Americans are. All ears were on the President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. With the cost of everything sky high: groceries, rent, buying a car, Mid-Southerners are looking for financial relief in 2022.

President Biden opened his State of the Union address with a pledge to fight authoritarian regimes like Putin’s Russia and to defend democracy. The Ukraine crisis, he warned, will have a ripple effect on other countries, including the United States.

“A Russian dictator invading a foreign country,” said President Biden, “has costs around the world.” The war in Ukraine is among the top concerns for Mid-Southerners.

On social media, Mindful Magpie wondered what the President will do to help working families? Janna Herbison tweeted she’s concerned about Inflation. Chuck Rogers asked how President Biden will keep inflation from spiraling out of control.

The president’s plan: make sure everything is “Made in America” again, starting with cars and semiconductors. Ford’s Blue Oval City, the planned $6 billion electric truck plant in West Tennessee is part of the solution, though President Biden made no specific mention of it or Tennessee’s commanding role in making electric cars in the U.S.A. during his speech.

“We’re gonna do it by buying American,” said Mr. Biden, “Buy American products. Support American jobs.”

Memphian Caron Byrd tweeted that her focus is on voting rights and the economy.

Chi Town Tiger would like energy independence again. Jeff C wants America to “up our own oil production, whatever it takes.”

The president said America will release 30 million barrels of oil from its reserve to help off-set the rising price of oil, rising even faster since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home,” said the president, “but I know news of what’s happening can seem alarming to all Americans. But I want you to know, we’re going to be ok.” The president also talked about raising minimum wage to $15, cutting the cost of prescription drugs and cutting the price of childcare.

Action News 5 political analyst Mike Nelson said the president’s message likely resonated with many Mid-Southerners. But if promises made aren’t promises kept said Nelson, there could be enormous political fallout.

“If he’s right, then as the COVID situation sorts out and more people get back to work,” Nelson said, “the global supply chain begins to open and he predicts prices will come down. We’ll have to wait and see. Because if they don’t come down, this will be a big, big problem for democrats this fall.”

