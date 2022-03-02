Mid-South lawmakers react to Biden’s State of the Union address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union Address Wednesday and Mid-South lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on his remarks about inflation, a nearly two-year pandemic and fallout from the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Representative David Kustoff, R-Tennessee, issued a statement following the address noting Biden’s “unsuccessful policies” and failure to the American people. His remarks can be read in full below:

“This evening, we heard from a president who has failed the American people. Just one year after President Biden took the oath of office, inflation has reached its highest rate in 40 years, fentanyl is flowing across our open border, and the crime rate across our nation has skyrocketed. In addition, our global security is at great risk due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which highlights the need for increasing America’s energy independence. The American people are hurting. Instead of talking about how he and his administration are working to fix these crises, President Biden doubled down on his unsuccessful policies. I am working with my Republican colleagues to address the challenges that people in West Tennessee face every day.”

Senator Raumesh Akbari, D-Tennessee, shared several Tweets during Biden’s address, applauding his stance on protecting the rights of transexual children and his effort to cut the deficit. She said, by the end of the year, Biden will have cut the deficit by $1 trillion -- more than any other president.

Y’all. THIS is why I supported @JoeBiden for @POTUS early on! Clean energy, affordable medicine, good paying jobs, mental health, infrastructure, decent wages, healthcare, voting rights, police reform, and much more! A black woman as @VP and a #SCOTUSnominee! He’s on 🔥! #SOTU — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) March 2, 2022

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, spoke out in disfavor of the address. She pointed out U.S. inflation is at a record high and blasted the amount of oil purchased from Russia each day arguing that it’s funding Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Inflation is at a record high. Crime like we have not seen in decades. Much of that is because of that open southern border with illegal immigrants coming into this country—cartels that are setting up shop on U.S. soil. Human trafficking, sex trafficking, record numbers, drug trafficking, and American citizens and Tennesseans who are losing their lives. 3,000 Tennesseans last year lost their lives to drug overdoses. Add to this, the issue of energy independence…Under Joe Biden, after one year, we are buying 600,000 barrels of oil from Russia every single day. This means Joe Biden is financing Vladimir Putin’s war. It is time to stop buying oil. It is time to return to energy independence.”

Senator Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, says Biden’s address was an attempt to create an illusion of success to the American people. He shared a video on Twitter delivering his full response.

President Biden’s speech tonight was a sad attempt to create an illusion of success & false hope, to distract from heartbreaking failures both at home & abroad. Don’t mistake this smokescreen for the fog of war that Biden's policies have precipitated.



My full response⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Pj20NdqwQ — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 2, 2022

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, spoke out ahead of the State of the Union address calling for the U.S. to come together to support Ukraine.

This morning I was on @MSNBC talking about how @POTUS #SOTU needs to be a State of the World not a just a State of the Union. We need to come together to support Ukraine

Watch below:



Governor Asa Hutchinson on MSNBC - SOTU Preview (03.01.22) https://t.co/EM8371K7lh via @YouTube — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 1, 2022

Representative London Lamar, R-Tennessee, live Tweeted during the speech, giving respect to Biden’s strong statement on the Russia conflict and childcare costs.

Cutting childcare costs will alleviate economic hardships for many parents! Thank you for championing families President Biden! #sotu — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.