Memphis firefighter injured in vacant building fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter received non-critical injuries after a fire at a vacant building on Chelsea Avenue Tuesday.

Memphis Fire Department says the injuries were sustained after a partial collapse. No civilians were injured.

Total damages are estimated to be about $3,500 to the structure and $1,750 to the contents of the building.

MFD says the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

