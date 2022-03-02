Memphis firefighter injured in vacant building fire
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter received non-critical injuries after a fire at a vacant building on Chelsea Avenue Tuesday.
Memphis Fire Department says the injuries were sustained after a partial collapse. No civilians were injured.
Total damages are estimated to be about $3,500 to the structure and $1,750 to the contents of the building.
MFD says the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
