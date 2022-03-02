Memphis 13 to be honored by state lawmakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis 13, the first Black students to integrate Memphis City Schools 60 years ago, will be honored Thursday during the Tennessee House of Representatives floor session.

The sponsor of House Joint Resolution 9001 Representative G.A. Hardaway, says recognizing these group of trailblazers is long overdue.

“After 6 decades, the State Legislature is now honoring the Memphis 13 for the challenges they willingly accepted and conquered as young children to advance the cause of civil rights in Tennessee education. Now we can finally say thank you Memphis 13 for your lifetime of individual and collective sacrifices that have truly made us better together in Tennessee,” says Hardaway.

In November 2021, the Memphis 13 were recognized by now Memphis-Shelby County Schools in a special ceremony.

The House floor session begins at 9 AM.

