Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis 13 to be honored by state lawmakers

Memphis 13
Memphis 13(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis 13, the first Black students to integrate Memphis City Schools 60 years ago, will be honored Thursday during the Tennessee House of Representatives floor session.

The sponsor of House Joint Resolution 9001 Representative G.A. Hardaway, says recognizing these group of trailblazers is long overdue.

“After 6 decades, the State Legislature is now honoring the Memphis 13 for the challenges they willingly accepted and conquered as young children to advance the cause of civil rights in Tennessee education. Now we can finally say thank you Memphis 13 for your lifetime of individual and collective sacrifices that have truly made us better together in Tennessee,” says Hardaway.

In November 2021, the Memphis 13 were recognized by now Memphis-Shelby County Schools in a special ceremony.

The House floor session begins at 9 AM.

To read more about the Memphis 13, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented...
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Latest News

Memorial held for fallen West Memphis firefighter
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty laid to rest
Books
Hours of testimony heard for bill banning ‘obscene’ books, bill advances
Women and children fleeing the crisis in Ukraine wait in a 14-mile queue in the bitter cold...
Dealing with stress from the Ukraine invasion, two years of pandemic
Silver Alert: TBI searching for missing 83-year-old
Silver Alert: TBI searching for missing 83-year-old
Dealing with the stress of pandemic changes and conflict in Ukraine
Dealing with the stress of pandemic changes and conflict in Ukraine