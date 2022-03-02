March begins on a warm note and there’s more to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meteorological Spring begins March 1 and it certainly felt like it today with well above average afternoon temperatures across the Mid-South. This warm pattern will continue for the next few days ahead of a weekend cold front that will bring rain and a much cooler pattern next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers early in the day, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

