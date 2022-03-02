Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Memorial underway for West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty

By Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A community in mourning. Many are gathering to remember West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Lang was killed in the line of duty Saturday while serving others. He stopped to assist with a traffic accident on the side of the interstate when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

He’d been with the West Memphis Fire Department since December.

The impact of his loss was felt across the state of Arkansas and beyond.

Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Wednesday. His proclamation says in part:

“Lang will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions and memory.”

He went on to say Lang’s “bravery and actions will continue to inspire the people of Arkansas.”

A processional and “A Sea of Red” will begin following the service and will end at Memphis Fire Station #33 on Winchester Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented...
Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Latest News

Vacant building fire on Chelsea Ave.
Memphis firefighter injured in vacant building fire
Memorial for rapper Young Dolph
Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to be removed
National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best History Museums contest
Program bridges the gap between law enforcement & disability community
Program bridges the gap between law enforcement & disability community