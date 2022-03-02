Advertise with Us
I-40 bridge inspections continue with ultrasonic flaw detector

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation completes another inspection on the I-40 bridge, this time using an ultrasonic flaw detector.

The department, along with a consultant firm are doing hands-on evaluations of the work done over the summer during the I-40 bridge shutdown.

That work closed the bridge for months while a major structural crack in a support beam was repaired.

Today, crews were out using an ultrasonic flaw detector to ensure the bridge is safe for use.

Further inspections are also scheduled for this summer and fall.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

