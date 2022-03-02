Gov. Lee to launch crime prevention plan for Memphis, Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is launching a new crime prevention plan for Memphis and Shelby County.

Twenty additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be stationed in Shelby County to help address law enforcement staff shortages.

The increase in forces is part of Governor Lee’s budget proposal that includes other direct ways to support Memphis and Shelby County.

Crime prevention methods include:

The creation of a $150 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund for law enforcement agencies across Tennessee

An expansion of state funding for law enforcement basic training

Access to a statewide hiring portal that includes qualified law enforcement recruits from outside of Tennessee

Governor Lee will be in Memphis tomorrow, March 3, to discuss his plan as well as doing a ride-along with Memphis Police.

