Dealing with stress from the Ukraine invasion, two years of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a war in Ukraine is enough to take a big toll on people’s mental health.

With COVID-19 restrictions like indoor masking easing, more people are eager to return to some sense of normalcy.

Many have stopped wearing masks and stopped social distancing, but recent polling shows others are still very concerned and anxious about getting back out.

“I think they have good reason to be cautious. You know, both times we kind of let our guards down, and then we’ve had another surge,” said Sandra Worlow, the director of the employee assistance program and community behavioral health for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Worlow says as more people get back out and attend social gatherings, it’s okay for people to move at their own pace and to continue wearing a mask, for instance.

“There’s nothing wrong with you taking care of yourself and just saying, ‘Hey, I’m just I’m practicing self-care,’” said Worlow.

But the pandemic is not the only thing causing people anxiety.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also made people worried.

“It’s very traumatic seeing the women and children fleeing, the husbands staying behind to fight,” said Worlow.

Many are worried about the potential for a larger conflict involving much of the world.

She says it’s important to remember the war and the pandemic are events outside of our control.

She says it’s good to limit consumption of these events and develop a routine including exercise and healthy eating.

“None of us know what’s going to happen. It’s been two years of just uncertainty, just things happening that we have no control over,” said Worlow. “Just control what you can.”

Worlow says don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional like a counselor or therapist to get additional help.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.