Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Oncologist shares importance of screenings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 3,420 new cases of colorectal cancer and 1,250 deaths in Tennessee this year.

This Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is bringing attention to the importance of colon cancer screenings.

Hematologist and oncologist Dr. Steve Otieno explained that there are screenings that can be done at home called FIT tests.

“These are the ones that detect blood in stool,” said, Dr. Otieno.

Another kind of screening is a colonoscopy, which are performed in a doctor’s office.

“The gold standard for screening for colon cancer is a colonoscopy,” Otieno said.

The screening you do depends on several factors, one being family medical history.

“If you’ve ever had a first-degree relative, meaning parents, siblings or children who’ve ever had colon cancer under the age of 60, I recommend that you go straight to a colonoscopy,” Otieno said.

While screenings used to be recommended for people over 50-years-old, Dr. Otieno says there has been an increase of colon cancer found in younger patients over the last two decades. The recommended age for screenings is now 45-years-old.

Otieno also says sudden weight loss and darker stool are signs of colon cancer. He suggests staying up to date on yearly physicals and eating high fiber foods to help lower the risk of colon cancer.

