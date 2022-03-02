Advertise with Us
Author debunks myth that metabolism slows as you age

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you have found yourself worrying about quarantine weight gain, you’re not alone and the advice you are following to regain control of your health may be wrong.

Stephen Perrine, Executive Editor for AARP the Magazine and a New York Times Best-Selling Author, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how to increase your metabolism. He also explains why breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

