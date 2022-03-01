Woman shot dead on North Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon on North Watkins.
It happened near Brown Avenue about a block north of Vollentine Avenue.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. Tuesday where they found the woman dead at the scene.
Police say they have no information about the suspect right now.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
