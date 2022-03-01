Woman shot dead on North Watkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon on North Watkins.

It happened near Brown Avenue about a block north of Vollentine Avenue.

At 3:57 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 1032 North Watkins with a female shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Suspect responsible unknown at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 1, 2022

According to police, officers responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. Tuesday where they found the woman dead at the scene.

Police say they have no information about the suspect right now.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.