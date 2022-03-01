Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Why you should not wait to file your taxes

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s tax season and if you have not filed your taxes yet, one tax expert says the sooner you do it the better.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the first month of tax filing has been going.

He also touched on some of the most overlooked tax credits and deductions, along with how to spot and avoid tax-related scams.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

