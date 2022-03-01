What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an event celebrating black culture called Black Opulence. The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Avon Acres located at 4361 Summer Avenue in Memphis. It will include 7 chefs, 7 signature cocktails, cigar lounge and DJ Swagg. Click here for more information.

