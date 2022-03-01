Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an event celebrating black culture called Black Opulence. The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Avon Acres located at 4361 Summer Avenue in Memphis. It will include 7 chefs, 7 signature cocktails, cigar lounge and DJ Swagg. Click here for more information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

