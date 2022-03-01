Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sunshine and spring temperatures continue through late week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and mild the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another warm day with sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. However, the best chance for storms will be Sunday into Sunday night and Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will dip back into the 50s at the start of next week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
March begins on a warm note and there’s more to come
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 1, 2022
Sunny, breezy and warm afternoon. (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
Breakdown: Why warm days in winter can be harmful
Weather
Spencer's Forecast