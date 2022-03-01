Sunshine and spring temperatures continue through late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and mild the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another warm day with sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but high temperatures will still make it into the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. However, the best chance for storms will be Sunday into Sunday night and Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will dip back into the 50s at the start of next week.

