Shelby County residents with ties to Ukraine closely monitor invasion from afar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris held a public session with local organizations, experts and residents personally affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As we watch the ongoing crisis from our homes Shelby County residents with ties to Ukraine say the world and its leaders need to do what they can to help citizens fleeing and fighting. Panelists at Tuesday’s discussion also shared why their neighbors in Shelby County should care about the ongoing invasion.

“What’s happening in Ukraine right now implicates everything that we hold dear in this community,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

Russia’s ongoing invasion hits home for many in Shelby County but especially those who have roots in Ukraine.

“People are facing the seventh night of continued shelling, bombings, explosions,” said Olena Petrova.

Petrova was a panelist at Tuesday’s discussion. She’s from Eastern Ukraine and immigrated to the United States in 1996.

She moved to Memphis in 1999.

“There are people in shelters,” said Petrova. “People are trying to flee. People are trying to hide from missile attacks, bombings, explosions, and the ongoing military invasion.”

Petrova also says she has family trying to flee the country and ongoing destruction.

“I’m 53 years old,” said Kaylna Hanover. “This is the first time in my life that the whole world is on our side. The whole world sees the evil.”

Panelist Kaylna Hanover was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois but now lives in Shelby County. Her father immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in 1949 and her mother followed a few years later. Hanover says she opened a business in Ukraine years ago.

She shared how one of her former employees is doing what he can to defend his country.

“Somebody who used to be a young intern, now owns his own digital agency,” said Hanover. “He was just in Cuba two weeks ago now he’s making Molotov cocktails.”

Local organizations like World Memphis say they’re preparing to welcome refugees who may come to the United States.

Groups with boots on the ground in countries around Ukraine like the Red Cross are helping with reunification efforts for families and providing them with food and hygiene kits.

As the world watches, Petrova wants those overseas to consider both Ukrainian and Russian lives impacted.

“Not every Russian is an enemy,” said Petrova. “What we’re dealing with is a superpower that’s invading another country but, on the human,-to-human level it does not necessarily mean that our brothers and sisters of Russian descent are evil.”

Mayor Lee Harris says he’s looking to reach out to state and federal leaders to see what can be done to protect Ukrainian citizens fighting there and those migrating to neighboring countries.

You can help people in Ukraine by donating to legitimate organizations like the Red Cross and Ukranian-based organizations like Voices of the Children Foundation who are helping with evacuations.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.